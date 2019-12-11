Florida high schoolers may have to pass test similar to immigrant citizenship quiz

NAPLES, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a new plan to boost civics education in Florida.

DeSantis said Tuesday that he has directed Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to require all high school seniors to take a civics exam.

[VOTE BELOW: Should seniors pass civics test to graduate?]

Gov. DeSantis said the test would be similar to the citizenship test immigrants must pass in order to become a naturalized citizen.

The governor cited several studies that show young Americans have trouble answering basic questions about how the American government functions.

DeSantis said he would like the test to be put in place as early as next school year.

It’s unclear if passing the civics exam would be a requirement for graduation in Florida.