Forecast: Florida’s economy will grow in 2020 but not enough housing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s economy will grow in 2020, but the state will experience growing pains from a lack of housing and a weak transportation network, according to a recently released forecast.

The forecast, released late last month from the University of Central Florida, said that Florida’s equivalent of gross domestic product -- the value of all goods and services -- will grow by 2.8% in 2020 and 2021, but it will slow down to 2.4% in 2022.

The forecast says labor force growth in Florida will average 1.6% annually over the next three years.

It also predicted that Florida’s unemployment rate would drop to 3% this year.