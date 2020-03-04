Florida panther struck, killed by vehicle
8th panther death in fatal collision in 2020
LABELLE, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It's the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of nine total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the 3-year-old male panther were found Monday in Hendry County on a rural road west of LaBelle, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.