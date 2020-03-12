Video shows car launching into air after street race

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Two Florida teens were injured over the weekend when the vehicle they were using in a drag race went airborne and flipped.

A neighbor's camera captured the insane wreck.

The video first shows both cars drive by casually. Then, halfway through, the drivers turn around, wait for a couple of seconds and start racing down the street.

That race lasted less than a minute before video shows one of the cars airborne and land hood-first.

Neighbors heard a bang, but weren’t sure what it was at first, until they noticed car parts spread all over the place.

Police, EMS and fire crews quickly came out to check on the teens.

Many said they're shocked something like that happened so close to their homes.

“I thought it was amazing that anybody came out of there alive. The top of the car was smashed completely down to the doors. I can't believe that somebody came out of there alive," one neighbor said.

The woman whose camera recorded the crash said she spoke to the grandmother of one of the teens, who told her the young person broke some ribs in the crash.