Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast
IMMOKALEE, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It's the ninth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 10 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Sunday in Collier County on a rural road south of Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.