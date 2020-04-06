Florida sanitation worker saves woman from medical episode

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Florida sanitation worker doing his regular rounds recently rescued a woman who was having a medical emergency in her driveway.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that Ronald Booker got out of his truck and asked the woman if she was all right. Then he noticed blood and that she was holding a sweater against her arm.

The woman, who wasn't identified, told Booker she had come from dialysis and that her blood didn't clot properly. The bandage on her arm was not tight enough.

Booker says he called 911 and stayed with the woman, trying to staunch the blood flow and keeping her awake by telling jokes. When he ambulance arrived, Booker says he stayed a little longer to make sure the woman's house was secured.

“It’s a human life, I couldn’t just ride by,” Booker told the newspaper. “I’m just thankful I was there at the right time and the right place."