Florida man threatens to shoot up Publix due to lack of masks, deputies say
Robert Kovner, 62, arrested in Highlands County
SEBRING, Fla. – A Florida man posted on social media that he was going to shoot up a grocery store because not enough people were wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, authorities said.
Robert Kovner, 62, was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a written threat of a mass shooting, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said the Sebring man had threatened to carry out the shooting at a Publix, though officials didn't identify a specific store.
“We realize these are stressful times, but there is no excuse for making threats like this,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “It’s not a joke. It’s not just a bad day. It’s a crime. We will ALWAYS take them seriously and you will go to jail.”
Health officials have recommended people wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. Some cities and counties require masks be worn in grocery stores and other public places.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.