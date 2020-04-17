Boy, 4, dies in fall from 16th floor of Florida condo

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 4-year-old boy died after falling from the 16th floor of a South Florida condo building last weekend, officials said.

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office released a report Thursday describing Jesse Delduca's accidental death, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Jesse had been at Quadomain Condominium in Hollywood with his twin brother, mother, father and aunt on Saturday morning when his father opened a screened window, according to the report. The father later noticed the screen partially bent out and removed it. Later still, the aunt looked out the window and saw the boy on the ground below.

Hollywood police continue investigation into child's fall from high-rise condo

Jesse’s mother, father and aunt rushed downstairs and told the lobby attendant to call 911. Another resident also called 911.

No criminal charges have been reported.

A Hollywood police spokesman said an investigation was ongoing.