‘Seek shelter now:’ FSU police search for possibly armed man on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University students were asked to shelter in place after authorities issued an alert about a “dangerous or life-threatening situation” on campus, according to a tweet from the school.

The initial tweet, which was posted shortly before noon Monday, did not provide much information but was followed by an additional post about a potentially armed man on the university’s campus.

Law Enforcement Officers are in pursuit of a male subject wearing shorts and no shirt, traveling on foot in the direction of Stadium Drive from Jackson Bluff Road. Suspect potentially armed with a hand gun. Continue to Shelter-in-Place.



More information to follow. — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) June 8, 2020

Nearly an hour after FSU issued the alert about the possibly armed man, school officials said the situation was under control but advised that those in the area should remain vigilant.

FSUPD has assessed the situation and has announced it is under control. Law Enforcement presence will remain strong on campus for the immediate future. Resume normal activities responsibly. Further updates to be posted at https://t.co/Oo6lBoYVlu — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) June 8, 2020

Authorities have not said why they were looking for the man or if he was taken into custody.

It’s unclear how many students and faculty members were on campus at the time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The school is open but is limiting on-campus activity, according to its website.

“Florida State University is open but restricting all on-campus operations to essential functions. On-campus essential personnel are practicing social distancing,” the school’s site said.

No other details have been released.

