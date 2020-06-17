6-year-old boy ejected from pickup, killed in Central Florida

LEDGER, Fla. – A 6-year-old boy is dead after being ejected from a pickup truck during a crash in Florida, authorities said.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning on a highway southwest of Lakeland, the Ledger reported.

Liam Earley and another boy were riding in a truck driven by a 38-year-old woman when a car drifted across the lanes and clipped the rear of the truck, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The truck spun out and rolled several times. Liam was thrown from the truck and landed on the shoulder of the road, according to reports. He was transported to a Lakeland hospital, where he died.

Deputies said the car's driver said he fell asleep at the wheel. No other serious injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.