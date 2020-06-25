79ºF

Authorities search for escaped Florida inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida prisoner escaped during a work release program, authorities said Tuesday.

Steven Jacob Matthews-Bull, 31, was convicted of burglary and sentenced to a private program that allows Duval County jail inmates to work during the day and attend substance-abuse treatment, education and vocation courses at night, according to the Sheriff's office.

Proram officials said they found drugs on Matthews-Bull when he reported back to the facility. He then fled from corrections employees into some nearby woods.

The Florida Times-Union reported Matthews-Bull was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and silver and black athletic shoes, and has multiple tattoos on his body, arms and hands.

