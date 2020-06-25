86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Florida

Florida governor expands school voucher program

The program gives corporations a tax credit if they provide money for students to switch from public to private schools

Associated Press

Tags: Ron DeSantis
photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday that expands an existing school voucher program to allow more lower income families to participate.

The bill expands the income level for which families can receive a voucher for students to attend private school. The program gives corporations a tax credit if they provide money for students to switch from public to private schools.

“Florida has the most robust school choice program in the nation and I am proud to sign this legislation which increases the ability for even more families to choose the educational program that best suits their child,” DeSantis said in a media release.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.