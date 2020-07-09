Florida teen riding in shopping cart pulled by bike dies days after crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Florida teenager has died more than a week after he was hit by a car while riding in a shopping cart that was being pulled by a bicycle, sheriff's officials said.

The crash occurred June 30 a few blocks from Shamal Alezie's home in West Palm Beach. He died Saturday at St. Mary's Hospital, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Alezie, 17, was riding in a cart attached by a plastic grocery bag to a bicycle pedaled by a 16-year-old boy, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Alvardo Nathan Bauld, 28, hit the bike and cart as it crossed the road, a sheriff's report said. The impact separated the cart from the bike and sent Alezie onto the vehicle's hood and windshield.

Neither Bauld nor the teen on the bike were injured, officials said.

The report said the 16-year-old was dressed in black and his bike had no lights.