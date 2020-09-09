77ºF

Florida teen operating personal watercraft injured by bolt of lightning

15-year-old injured near Davis Island Yacht Club

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida teen was injured during a lightning strike while operating a personal watercraft near Tampa Bay, officials said.

The 15-year-old boy had been riding the 11-foot watercraft Monday afternoon near Davis Island Yacht Club, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Tampa Fire Rescue responded and took him to a nearby hospital.

Officials did not immediately release details about the boy's injuries. It was not clear whether the teen was struck by lightning or whether the lightning struck near him.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

