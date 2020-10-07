82ºF

Car driven by family member hits, kills 2-year-old at Florida church, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A 2-year-old girl was struck and killed Tuesday night by a vehicle being driven by a family member, West Palm Beach police said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in a church parking lot, news outlets reported.

Witnesses told investigators the family member accidentally hit the child, police said.

The child was rushed to a hospital in the same vehicle that hit her, but she died from her injuries, police said

The names of the child or the family member were not released. Traffic homicide investigators remained at the scene late into the night.

There was no word on whether charges will be filed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.