Man walking down Florida street revives 2-year-old pulled from pond

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who was walking down a South Florida street jumped into action on Wednesday evening when he heard screams and saw a lifeless toddler lying on the grass.

David Bain began performing CPR, a technique he'd learned in high school, on the 2-year-old boy who had just been pulled from a neighborhood pond.

“I just gave him CPR, he was spitting up water, whatever he was eating and then he opened his eyes and then that is when the police came,” Bain told Miami television station WPLG.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the station reported.

The boy had been outside and relatives and neighbors thought he'd gone back inside his house near Fort Lauderdale, the station reported.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators were at the scene late into Wednesday night trying to figure out how the child ended up face-down in the pond.

Relatives couldn't find the boy and neighbors began searching for him. Neighbor Terryann Buchanan told WPLG that her father saw a slipper in the water. He pulled the child from the pond and began CPR.

That's when Bain happened by and took over CPR on the boy.

“It is a kid, man, you don’t ever want to see nobody like that,” Bain said.