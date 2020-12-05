Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman, infant in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Police said a woman and a 3-month-old baby were killed late Friday night in a shooting in a Northeast Gainesville neighborhood, News4Jax reports.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers responded to multiple 911 calls about shots being fired on NE 17th Drive and found Kevi Ellis, 26, still shooting. Police said Ellis three his gun to the side and surrendered to law enforcement.

Police said they found a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds and found the infant dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

A neighbor nearby had also been shot at but was not hit by the gunfire, police said.

Investigators found two more children -- ages 3 and 5 -- hiding in the house under a bed.

Ellis was taken in for an interview and later charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide.

“The individual who perpetuated who created this violence, who shot these two individuals is in police custody,” Public Information Officer Graham Glover told WCJB-TV. “So our neighbors can go to bed tonight knowing that that person is with GPD being interviewed and he is off the streets.”

The victims have not been named and police have not said the relationship between them and the gunman or what prompted the shootings.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact GPD detectives at 352-393-7670.

