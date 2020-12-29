57ºF

Elderly woman drives into Florida river, drowns

Autopsy shows woman drowned

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. – A woman is dead after driving into a Florida river on Sunday in what police are describing as an accident.

Chattahochee police said a car was found front end down near an Apalachicola River dock.

A responding officer saw the car go down in the river and waded out to see if anyone was inside but could not see or feel a driver, officials said.

Once divers were called in, police said an elderly woman was found inside the car.

An autopsy showed the woman drowned and police believe the death was an accident.

