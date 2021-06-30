Florida governor signs 94 bills, vetoes 4 others

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seated, celebrates after having signed a bill Tuesday, May 11, 2021, that increases eligibility to attend private schools at public expense, during a ceremony at St. John the Apostle School in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Bills to help juveniles expunge their arrest records, make changes to car insurance laws and create a new high school civics program were vetoed Tuesday by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He also signed 94 bills ranging from a measure that seeks to prevent excessive force by law enforcement to legislation that lets craft distillers increase their production.

The following is a list of the some the legislation he took action on:

VETOED:

Would have allowed the expunction of juvenile nonjudicial arrest records, including felonies, after they completed a diversion program. The bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate. “I have concerns that an unfettered to expunge serious felonies, including sexual battery, from a juvenile’s record may have negative impacts on public safety,” DeSantis said in his veto letter.

Would have required the state to develop a civics literacy course study that includes participation in outside activities and a research paper describing the experience. The Citizen Scholar Program would have been headquartered at the University of South Florida. DeSantis said the measure would have promoted the “preferred orthodoxy” of USF. Democratic state Rep. Ben Diamond, the bill’s sponsor, said DeSantis was “demonizing” universities. “There is no reasonable explanation for vetoing legislation that had unanimous, bipartisan support and is aimed at improving students’ understanding of government and the importance of civic engagement,’’ Diamond said in a news release.

Would have repealed a requirement to have personal injury protection for motor vehicle insurance policies and replaced it with bodily injury coverage limits. The bill was passed with bipartisan support. While DeSantis acknowledge the state’s insurance laws are flawed, he said the legislation might have unintended consequences for consumers and the industry.

PASSED: