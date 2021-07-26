Partly Cloudy icon
Florida

Florida driver flees deputy, crashes and kills 2

Deputy’s foot run over, officials say

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A suspect fleeing from a traffic stop in Florida crashed into another car, killing two people, deputies said Sunday.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over a car early Sunday morning and made contact with the driver and a passenger. After a short exchange, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, running over the deputy’s foot and dragging him a short distance, deputies said.

The car then crashed into another vehicle about a mile away after also damaging other vehicles at a car dealership, the sheriff’s office said.

The passenger and driver of the other vehicle were killed, the sheriff’s office said.

