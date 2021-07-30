Teens found dead at Florida park were in vehicle with modified exhaust system

A deputy was on patrol in the 70 block of northSanford Streetwhen he observed a homeon fire.

NAPLES, Fla. – Two teens found dead at a Florida park might have suffered from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning related to a modified exhaust system on their vehicle, officials said.

A park ranger found an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female unresponsive inside a running vehicle Wednesday night at Sugden Regional Park in Naples, according to a Collier County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies responded and reported smelling exhaust fumes as soon as they entered the vehicle, officials said. The male was declared dead at the scene, and the female was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

An examination of the vehicle determined that its exhaust system had been modified, officials said.