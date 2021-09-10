2 men sentenced for fatal robbery of Florida plumber

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two men have been sentenced to decades in prison for robbing and killing a South Florida plumber.

Jamal Lamar Head, 35, was sentenced in Fort Lauderdale federal court Thursday to 60 years in prison, while Keon Travy Glanton, 35, received 33 years, according to court records. Both previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit robbery, carjacking resulting in death and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to prosecutors, Head and Glanton robbed a Roto-Rooter plumber at gunpoint in Riviera Beach in July 2018 by luring him to an abandoned home. They tried to rob another plumber the next day in Miami Lakes, this time by forcing the plumber into their own vehicle and driving off in his van, official said.

At some point, the second plumber fought back, and Head shot him three times, investigator said. Glanton then picked up Head, and the men fled the area in the plumber's van, officials said. Paramedics found the plumber in Head's vehicle and pronounced the plumber dead at the scene.

Glanton and Head drove the plumber’s van to another part of Miami and set it on fire, officials said.