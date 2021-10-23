Police arrest Florida boy after girl dies with gunshot wound

TAMPA, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is facing manslaughter charges for being suspected of shooting a 15-year-old girl, who later died of complications.

The Tampa Bay Times reports police first found the girl with a gunshot wound and she told officers her friend had shot her and run away.

The girl was taken to the hospital and the boy later turned himself in and was detained on an aggravated battery charge as well as for being a minor in possession of a gun and improperly exhibiting the weapon, Tampa police said.

The girl had been discharged from the hospital after the Oct. 15 shooting, but later returned with complications and died Monday, at which point the boy was charged with manslaughter. He has not been charged as an adult.

The shooting follows another case in the same city where authorities say a 18-year-old woman was shot dead by a 16-year-old boy. Earlier this month, he was charged with manslaughter with a weapon and tampering with evidence. In that case, state attorneys are prosecuting him as an adult.