Florida lawmakers won’t pass budget before end of session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers won’t be able to pass a budget before their regularly scheduled 60-day session ends Friday.

House and Senate budget leaders were still negotiating differences in their budget proposals on Wednesday. Even if an agreement is reached, lawmakers have a 72-hour cooling off period before they can vote on the budget.

That means the earliest they can vote on the budget is Saturday, which would require extending the session. Lawmakers could also choose to finish the budget in a special session.

The eventual budget will likely be more than $100 million. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has the power to veto individual items in the budget lawmakers send him.