Meet Cheddar, the rare orange lobster saved by Florida Red Lobster employees

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An extremely rare lobster was recently found by Orlando-based restaurant group, Red Lobster, in south Florida.

Employees at the Hollywood restaurant noticed the beautiful, bright orange color of the lobster, and they went on a mission to rescue the unique crustacean. Instead of serving the lobster up they reached out to Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, who happily agreed to give the orange creature a forever home.

Looking for an appropriate name, Red Lobster looked to their menu for some inspiration.

The orange lobster was named Cheddar in a nod to the restaurant’s beloved and famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

“We are incredibly proud of Mario and the team for recognizing what a special and rare creature Cheddar is and for working relentlessly to find someone to rescue her,” said Nicole Bott, Senior Director, Communications at Red Lobster. “It is an honor to be able to share the story of Cheddar and provide her a new home where she can be enjoyed by many for years to come, all from the safety of her tank.”

Experts say finding an orange lobster is rare with a one-in-30-million chance of finding one. Because their bright, unusual coloring makes them very attractive to predators, Ripley’s said.

Cheddar will live happily ever after at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach and the timing couldn’t have been better as the Aquarium celebrates 25 years in business.