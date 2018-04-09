Gas prices expected to keep climbing

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gas prices are expected to continue their upward climb throughout the spring, according to a new report released by AAA.

According to the report, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.66 per gallon. That is up 1 cent from last week and 13 cents from a month ago.

AAA says gas prices have hit their highest price point of 2018 nationally.

In Florida, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.61 per gallon.

According to AAA, drivers can expect to pay more at the pump this spring due to lower supplies and an increase in demand.

