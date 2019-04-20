2 dead in Brevard County crash involving motorcycle, pickup, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck Saturday afternoon in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. near Babcock and Burgandy streets.

Officials said a pickup truck was heading east on Burgandy Street as a motorcycle was heading south on Babcock Street.

The driver of the pickup truck attempted to make a left turn to head north on Babcock Street. Officials said the front of the pickup truck struck the right side of the motorcycle.

The operator and a passenger on the motorcycle were ejected from the motorcycle, officials said. The passenger died at the scene and the operator died at the hospital.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver of the pickup truck.

