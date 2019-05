PALM BAY, Fla. - Three people were taken to a local hospital after a shooting at The Wet Spot in Palm Bay on Sunday, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Two of the people transported were taken on trauma alerts, authorities say.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at a memorial that was being held for a female who committed suicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

