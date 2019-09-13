A weekend of big waves expected on Brevard County beaches

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - This weekend, Brevard County is under a tropical storm watch and lifeguards expect waves to be about half the size of the big surf Hurricane Dorian brought to the Central Florida coast.

Now, surfers say they'll be out in the water for whatever Tropical Depression No. 9 might bring.

Lifeguards advise only experienced surfers ride the waves.

"It was pretty crazy. Overhead barrels, it was awesome," surfer Adam Corbin said about Dorian.

"It doesn't look too bad. Just like a tropical storm, I think, or not even," Corbin said not worried about the new storm.

A bad situation in the water was avoided Friday in Cocoa Beach.

Lifeguards said they received a 911 call for two distressed swimmers.

Brevard Ocean Rescue said when crews got to 14th Street, those two people had gotten out of the water safely.

With rough surf, there's also another risk: beach erosion.

Brevard County said Dorian did millions of dollars in damage to sand dunes from Satellite Beach to Melbourne Beach.

Surfer Gui Ribeiro, of Cocoa Beach, said he thinks conditions will be safe this weekend.

"If you know how to surf and everything, yeah. But if you're just getting started, it's better to stay on the beach,"Ribeiro said.

Like lifeguards, Brevard County Emergency Management is also warning of possible storm conditions this weekend.



