Authorities seek identities of 2 in connection with credit card fraud in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two people wanted in connection with credit card fraud.

Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the credit card fraud occurred at several locations in Melbourne and Viera.

The two were seen on surveillance using the victim's credit card at different locations within minutes of each other, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the two sought is asked to call Brevard County Sheriff's Office Agent Jeffrey Colon at 321-617-7306.

