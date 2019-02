BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist was attempting to cross State Road 520 but wasn’t at an intersection or crosswalk, and was struck by the vehicle, authorities said.

The bicyclist later died at the hospital, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.



