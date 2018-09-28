Couple presented puppy after rescue from hot car

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County couple is enjoying their new puppy after rescuing the animal from a hot car last week.

While stopping at a Walmart in Merritt Island, Becky and Stephen Guidry noticed that the puppy had been left in a nearby vehicle with the windows up and no ventilation, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Becky Guidry went into the store to request help, and ultimately the staff at the store called 911, Ivey said.

After going back to the vehicle, the Guidrys managed to reach a door handle of the vehicle by prying back one of the windows, according to Ivey.

The puppy was pulled to safety and transported to Animal Care Center for treatment, Ivey said.

Minutes after the puppy was pulled from the car, Ivey said the owners of the vehicle ran to their car and quickly exited the parking lot before police arrived on the scene.

Guidry offered to provide the puppy a permanent home, and on Thursday, Ivey said he presented the Guidrys with the puppy, named Zena.

Last year, Florida passed a law that allows citizens to take appropriate action to save a child or pet left unattended in a hot car.



