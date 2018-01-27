ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office provided more details on a deputy-involved shooting that occurred after a deputy attempted to stop an erratic driver and subsequently fired into a vehicle.

The incident occurred after 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 21, after Cpl. David Turbeville tried to pull over 46-year-old Ronald Jay Lawson on U.S. 1.

The Sheriff's Office said that Lawson may have been intoxicated because he was swerving back and forth on the highway and was not the following the deputies' commands.

During the pursuit, deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened three of Lawson's tires, but he continued traveling north on U.S. 1.

News 6 partner Florida Today said a pit maneuver, used by patrol cars to push vehicles, was executed to bring an end to the chase near Rockledge.

Officials released a portion of the dashcam video that shows the moments when the pit maneuver was used and the moments before Lawson was shot.

"The substance of the video you see playing behind me provides a sense of clarity of the actions I spoke of, as it clearly captures the aggressive, overt actions of the suspects and the response from our deputies," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video statement released today.

Florida Today reported that Turbeville, who has been with the Sheriff's Office for just over three years, was placed on administrative leave with pay. He served as a patrol officer and field training officer before being promoted to corporal in 2016.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.