1 person dead, 2 in hospital after fatal Palm Bay crash

PALM BAY, Fla. - A fatal crash in Palm Bay at the intersection of Minton and Hield Roads has shut down traffic northbound from Palm Bay Road and southbound from Norfolk Parkway, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at 8:50 p.m. and involved two motorcycles and an SUV.

One motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the second motorcycle and the driver of the SUV were transported to Homes Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

