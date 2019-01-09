Man arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gas

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested a 52-year-old man for attempting to steal hundreds of gallons of gas.

Deputies said they took into custody Orlando resident Nelson Lopez-Benitez, who was caught stealing gas from a local convenience store.

Deputies said an employee at the store alerted them that a suspicious person and a van were at the gas pump, and then provided a vehicle description and tags.

Deputies said they then stopped the vehicle after it was seen traveling on Wickham Road in Melbourne, and discovered the vehicle was equipped with a concealed bladder tank that could hold an estimated 700 gallons of fuel.

Lopez-Benitez was also in possession of approximately 20 fraudulent credit cards, deputies said.

Lopez-Benitez was taken to Brevard County Jail, where he was charged with unlawful conveyance of fuel and held on $3,000 bond, according to deputies. Additional charges for the possession and criminal use of another person’s information are also pending, deputies said.



