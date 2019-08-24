Man arrested for threatening Cocoa Beach hotel

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly sending written threats of violence to the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront Hotel, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

The man, 40-year-old Joseph Lee McKinney of Texas, was taken into custody after he disembarked from a cruise ship at Port Canaveral.

McKinney was charged with written making threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism and transported to the Brevard County Jail.

He is being held on $25,000 bail.

Police responded to the hotel Aug. 23 after Hilton personnel received an electronic guest review expressing McKinney’s displeasure with his recent stay.

The review contained threatening language that made reference to an “active shooter style” event at the hotel. Police remained on the property throughout the night until investigators could locate McKinney.

