Man arrested in Palm Bay for exposing himself to students, police say

PALM BAY, Fla- - The Palm Bay Police Department on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old man for exposing himself in front of two juveniles walking to school.

Police arrested Michael Anson Benjamin on two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition from a March 15 incident.

Police say two Southwest Middle School students were walking to school in the area of Turner Square plaza when Benjamin allegedly exposed himself while seated in his vehicle.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived on the scene, according to police.



