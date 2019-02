BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man died in a Brevard County motorcycle crash on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the man was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 near Jordan Boulevard and lost control of his motor cycle.

He was separated from his vehicle and died at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.