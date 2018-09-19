Man sought by BCSO in connection with gas station robbery

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help regarding an armed robbery that took place early Monday morning at a Chevron gas station in Mims.

Deputies said that at approximately 5:50 a.m., a man was seen on surveillance video flashing a silver handgun and demanding cash from the register.

The man took $300 to $400 in cash and then was seen entering the driver’s seat of a four-door vehicle that was parked near the pumps, deputies said.

The man was last seen driving west on Highway 46, according to deputies.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the man, please contact CrimeLine at 800-423-TIPS or crimes agent Jeremy Benton at 321-264-5210.



