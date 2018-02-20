Melbourne student in custody after disturbance at Johnson Middle School

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 15-year-old Johnson Middle School student was removed from campus Tuesday after Melbourne police said he threatened "to stab," others during a disturbance.

The incident happened about 11:20 a.m. at Johnson Middle School, 2135 Croton Rd. “It took several teachers to hold him down. He was out of control and was making threats to stab somebody,” said Lt. Cheryl Trainer of the Melbourne Police Department.

The student was subdued by at least five to six administrators and taken into custody, News 6 partner Florida Today reported. He was then removed from the campus for questioning. No one was injured and the campus was not placed on lockdown during the disturbance, police report.

“We don’t know why he was out of control. But he was punching, kicking and screaming,” said Trainer, adding that police – including an on-site school resource officer – responded within moments of the disturbance being reported.

The student was also taken to a nearby facility for an evaluation by medical officials. School officials were also reviewing the situation.

"A student at Johnson Middle was restrained for being aggressive towards staff. Discipline will be handled by school administration," said Jennifer Wolfinger, a spokeswoman for Brevard Public Schools, in a statement sent to FLORIDA TODAY.

Trainer added that students, administrators and should continue to alert authorities to suspicious behavior.

“That’s how we find out things. You see something, say something,” she added.

