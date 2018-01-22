Baby dies after mother falls asleep in bathtub, deputies say

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - A Melbourne Beach mother is behind bars after police said her 10-month-old child died.

Police said 35-year-old Rosa Feeney was allegedly drinking on Dec. 6 and got into the bath tub at the Sea Hotel. Her son, who has not been identified, was playing on the floor of the bathroom.

Feeney undressed him and placed him in the tub with her, deputies said.

Deputies said Feeney woke up, found the child in the bathtub unresponsive and ran to get help.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found Feeny performing CPR on the child.

Deputies said Feeney appeared to be inebriated when speaking with law enforcement and medical professionals.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital later that morning.

Feeney is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect.

She is currently being held on $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.