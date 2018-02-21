Palm Bay High student Baker Acted after unsubstantiated threat

PALM BAY, Fla. - A 17-year-old Palm Bay High School student was Baker Acted after "inappropriate" jokes turned to threats early Wednesday morning, according to Melbourne Police Department.



"A kid freaked out a little bit for reasons unknown. There was no credible threat to the school. We take it seriously and have to follow through on it," said Lt. Cheryl Trainer, Melbourne Police Department spokeswoman.



The school was never on lockdown and no weapons were involved, Trainer said.

"It started with an inappropriate joke talking about the shooting in Broward," Mall added. When he was confronted, he said, yeah he'd shoot people. I can't understand why."



Two students have been Baker Acted in two days for making these kinds of comments. Another Johnson Middle School student was threatening to stab somebody on Tuesday and was also Baker Acted, according to Trainer.

