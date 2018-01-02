Police charge homeless woman with attempted murder after tent set on fire

PALM BAY, Fla. - A homeless woman was taken into custody early Monday after police said she set fire to a tent while a man was inside it at a homeless camp in Palm Bay.

Nathanielle Gordon, 21, was staying at the homeless camp at the 3600 block of Dixie Highway on the bank between U.S. 1 and R.J. Conlan Boulevard when she poured gasoline on the man's tent and lit it on fire while he was inside, according to police.

"She tried to burn him up," said Mike Bandish, spokesman for the Palm Bay Police Department

The man was able to escape the tent without injury, according to police.

When police and fire rescue arrived, the man's property was "burnt to ashes," according to a police report. The man told officers he and Gordon were arguing the night before, and she retaliated by lighting his tent and personal belongings on fire.

In an interview with police, Gordon said the man constantly abused her mentally and physically and she was tired of it.

Gordon was arrested on charges of attempted murder, criminal mischief and first-degree arson. She is being held without bail at the Brevard County Jail.

