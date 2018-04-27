Still closed after Irma, Cocoa planetarium and observatory needs $9M to reopen

The Astronaut Memorial Planetarium & Observatory, in Cocoa, has been closed since September 2017 after Hurricane Irma caused major damage to the facility.

COCOA, Fla. - Almost a year after Hurricane Irma hit the Space Coast, causing significant damage to the only planetarium and observatory in Northern Brevard County, Eastern Florida State College is launching an initiative to raise the money for repairs.

The Astronaut Memorial Planetarium and Observatory, located on the Cocoa EFSC campus, has been closed since September.

The 48,500 square foot planetarium complex, built in 1974, was in need of upgrades before Irma, but Eastern State officials say it will remain closed indefinitely until a new roof and other safety issues can be permanently fixed.

In it’s more than 40-year history, the Astronaut Memorial Planetarium and Observatory has shared the history of space exploration and astronomy with the community. It’s laser-light shows featuring Pink Floyd and U2 were a popular pastime during hot summer months.

John Glisch, Eastern Florida State College’s associate vice president for communications, announced Thursday that the college is exploring new options to raise the money and reopen the facility.

To achieve the funding needed and save the facility, the college will add the planetarium restoration project to its budget request approved by the Florida Legislature annually. Officials said they will explore a campaign to determine if there is a financial support in the community to fund the multimillion-dollar project.

The college hired a contractor to conduct a study of the building to determine the full extent of the damages. Cape Design Engineering Co. estimated $5 million in repairs are needed to bring the building back up to code.

The rooftop telescope, which allowed guests and astronomers to view the night sky, was not damaged.

Since 2010, planetarium officials have said they need to upgrade technology used for laser-light shows and the observatory and estimated those upgrades would cost $5 million.

“Unfortunately, the college does not have the funds to undertake such a large and costly project,” Glisch said in a news release.

In the past few years, planetarium officials worked with Delaware-North Corp, that operates the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, and Brevard County Public School officials about purchasing the planetarium, but both groups declined, Glisch said.

Donors interested in the planetarium project are asked to contact Glisch at (321) 433-7017 or glischj@easternflorida.edu.

