Titusville man suspected of stabbing parents held without bond

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Brevard County judge ordered a man suspected of stabbing his mother and stepfather held without bond as investigators review the circumstances leading up to the attack.

Robert Jaron Hamm made his initial appearance at the Brevard County Jail Complex’s courtroom, a day after authorities said he attacked his parents Saturday in their Intercostal Estates Mobile Home residence. Hamm, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, court records show. The parents' conditions were not immediately available Sunday.

Robert Hamm, 28, of Titusville, charges: Murder 1st deg premeditated. (Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office - 0120, Brevard County Sheriff)

Deputies responded to the 1400 block of North U.S. 1 about 4:45 a.m. A woman outside the home said she had been stabbed by her son, whom she said was inside with her husband. Deputies found the husband inside, also injured, but Hamm had fled.

Brevard County Fire Rescue took both to a hospital. They were in serious condition, Goodyear said Saturday.

Titusville police assisted in the search for Hamm and found him in the area of Jay Jay Road and Snowy Egret Drive, Goodyear said. He was taken into custody and was being held without bail at the Brevard County Detention Center in Sharpes.

Parrish Medical Center took security precautions because of the police activity happening near its campus, hospital spokeswoman Natalie Sellers said Saturday. The hospital briefly limited access to the hospital to its main and emergency room entrances as deputies carried out their search.

Heavy police activity was reported in Titusville early Saturday.

Sunday, Brevard County Judge Kelly Ingram also ordered that Hamm could have no contact with the victims and may not return to the place where the stabbing reportedly took place, records show.

Anyone with more information on this domestic incident can call Agent Cynthia Young of the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 321-633-8419.

An arraignment is set for Feb. 20 at the Titusville Historic Courthouse.

Lamaur Stancil contributed to this report.

