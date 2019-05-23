Titusville police make arrest in search for armed man involved in 2 hit-and-run crashes

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Titusville Police Department has made an arrest in the search for an armed man in involved in two hit-and-run crashes.

Police said 30-year-old Joshua Lee Baker was caught after leaving a traffic stop in Cocoa on Thursday.

Investigators said they received a lot of tips after his photo was made public.

Baker is accused of being involved in a crash around 3 p.m. at Broad Street and Washington Avenue.

Minutes later, he was involved in a crash at Washington Avenue and Garden Street, according to investigators.

Investigators said he grabbed a gun from a Mercury Marquis in the first crash.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammo by a felon, possession of ecstasy, driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.