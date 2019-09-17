Video shows thief stealing Highwaymen paintings from store in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne Police Department is looking for the person or people who stole seven paintings from two businesses.

Police said during the month of August, two businesses in the city of Melbourne specializing in art and antiques were burglarized.

Investigators said several Highwaymen paintings were stolen.

A total of seven paintings were taken, according to police.

Three of the paintings were stolen from ReVamp Antiques Store. Paintings were also stolen from the Indian River Antique Mall.

This is the second time in 18 months a Highwaymen painting has been stolen from the Indian River Antique Mall.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the thefts to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.



