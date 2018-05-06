Woman taken to hospital unresponsive after Cocoa Beach rescue

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - - A female in her mid-40s was unresponsive following a rescue at Cocoa Beach on Saturday, according to the Cocoa Beach Fire Department.

Officials said CPR was performed on the woman and she was taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital.

The woman was a part of a three-person rescue from an unguarded area around 4 p.m., officials said.

Officials added the three people were caught in a rip current.

On Saturday, Brevard County Fire Rescue said there were 16 rescues in Brevard County, with 11 being at Cocoa Beach.

