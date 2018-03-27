Couple stole teddy bears from Parkland shooting memorial, police say

CNN

PARKLAND, Fla. - A couple has been arrested after authorities say they stole teddy bears, pin wheels and other tokens from the memorials of the Parkland shooting victims.

According to an arrest report, witnesses said they saw William Kennedy, 37, and Kara O'Neil, 40, taking items from a fence outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A Broward County sheriff's deputy said the items were found Sunday night in the backseat of the couple's car.

The man and woman face charges of suspicion of removing or disfiguring a tomb or a monument.

Seventeen staffers and students were killed in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

