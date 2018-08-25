3 juveniles charged after altercation at school, Flagler County deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - Three juveniles have been charged after an altercation at school, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said deputies responded to a call at Matanzas High School to back up school resource deputies who were breaking up a fight.

Three males were charged with offenses that originated after fights occurred in the courtyard of the Matanzas High School campus, officials said.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with misdemeanors of disrupting a school function and resisting an officer without violence after fighting in the courtyard and refusing to follow orders to stop, officials said. Another juvenile was charged with simple assault.

Officials said they were both referred to DJJ after the parents agreed to participate to a precharging deferral.

Another 15-year-old boy was asked to come to the SRD office for participating in the fighting, officials said. The teen resisted the deputy by pulling away and then grabbing the deputy's arm and refusing to follow verbal commands.

Officials said the teen took an aggressive stance and resisted the deputy, at which time the assistant principal engaged in conversation with the teen, enabling the deputy to escort him to a patrol car.

The teen was charged with two felonies -- battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence -- and one misdemeanor of disturbing a school function, officials said. The teen was transported to DJJ in Daytona Beach.

"It is unfortunate that these youths make decisions that caused their arrests," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "These three young men were each given an opportunity by the deputy to enter a deferral justice program; two agreed and went home with a parent, and one went to DJJ. We will not tolerate this behavior in our schools."

Officials said the diversion program is in place to give juveniles a second chance and an opportunity to participate in a program in lieu of felony charges.

